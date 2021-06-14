49,545 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC opened at $427.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.56.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

