$50.77 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $50.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.94 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $207.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $218.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $241.61 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $265.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,160,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 11,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

