5,605 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in KBR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.44. 26,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.