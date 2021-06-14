$60.85 Million in Sales Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post $60.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.20 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $42.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

