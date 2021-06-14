6,589 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $167.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

