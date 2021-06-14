$70.30 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will post sales of $70.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $70.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $293.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.30 million to $301.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $327.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $355.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:AKU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,329. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99. Akumin has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $207.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. SCW Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Akumin by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akumin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

