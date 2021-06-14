7,225 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Silgan stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

