$8.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.49 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $34.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $35.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.89. 495,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,059. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.