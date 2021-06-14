8,727 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

