881,640 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 881,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,910,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

