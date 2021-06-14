$986.40 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $986.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Terex posted sales of $690.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

