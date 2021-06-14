AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of AAR worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AAR by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.92 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.31. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

