AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.63. 46,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,113,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,798,420 shares of company stock worth $335,410,033.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

