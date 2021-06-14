Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 142.3% in May

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the May 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AOD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.39. 214,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOD. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $57,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $109,000.

