Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $293.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.66 and a twelve month high of $300.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.65. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

