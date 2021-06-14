Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $45,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.50 on Monday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $947,905.20. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,337,524 shares of company stock valued at $7,957,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

