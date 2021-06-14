Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Camden National worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after buying an additional 94,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $704.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

