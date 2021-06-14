Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SURF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

