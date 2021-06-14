Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Position Increased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,612 shares during the period. Accel Entertainment comprises approximately 2.3% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,714,373. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.