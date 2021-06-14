Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Bought by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.89. 11,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

