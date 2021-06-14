Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMIGY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $2.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

