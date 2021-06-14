Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,319 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,403 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $157,570.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,147.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,405. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $101.31 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $148.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

