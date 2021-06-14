Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.