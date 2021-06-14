Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,754 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SIX opened at $43.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

