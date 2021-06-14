Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.17 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

