Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,617 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

