Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,407 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,385 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $71.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

