Aigen Investment Management LP Has $200,000 Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AxoGen by 73.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AxoGen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $843.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.