Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CS stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

