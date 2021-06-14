Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,245 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in EverQuote by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,329 shares of company stock worth $518,814. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $965.30 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.