Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $227,000 Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

