Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $246,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Under Armour by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Under Armour by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.