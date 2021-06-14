Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) is Satter Management CO. L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Satter Management CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000,000 shares during the quarter. Aileron Therapeutics makes up 10.5% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned approximately 18.39% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.