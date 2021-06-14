Aion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.36 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $93.03 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40,495.61 or 0.99077745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00335287 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.98 or 0.00829370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.22 or 0.00426246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00064635 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.