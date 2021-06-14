Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

APD stock opened at $300.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

