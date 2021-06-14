Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 793,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $552.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

