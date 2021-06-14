Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares traded up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $10.86. 21,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 746,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,774 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

