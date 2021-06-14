Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in May

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ALKHF stock opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. Alaska Hydro has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -30.87.

Alaska Hydro Company Profile

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It is involved in the development of the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

