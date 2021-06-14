Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Down 62.1% in May

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ALKHF stock opened at C$0.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. Alaska Hydro has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -30.87.
Alaska Hydro Company Profile
