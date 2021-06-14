Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $0.84. Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of AA stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -91.17 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

