Aldo John Pagliari Sells 3,612 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78.

NYSE SNA opened at $238.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

