Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. 1,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

ALGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

