Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 340 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.