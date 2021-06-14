Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.67 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 165,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

