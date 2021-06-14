Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 46,160 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

