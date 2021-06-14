Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.83 on Monday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.