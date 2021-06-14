Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,079 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of TriMas worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $27,442,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90,707 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

