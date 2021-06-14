Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,507.51. 34,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,481. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,526.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,351.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.