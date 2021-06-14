Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,977 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,001,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,436.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,313.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,441.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

