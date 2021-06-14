Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Holdings Decreased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $35,294,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Alteryx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after buying an additional 140,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $13,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $82.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $3,190,373 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.