Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

